Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in McEwen Mining by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 538,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

