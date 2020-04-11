Jane Street Group LLC Buys 27,835 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 258.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 237,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 743.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUAD. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

