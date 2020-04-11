Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis acquired 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

