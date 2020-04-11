IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total value of $100,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,971 shares of company stock worth $26,856,346 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.35.

Shares of DXCM opened at $275.27 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 254.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.