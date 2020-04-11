IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

BX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

