IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 12,541 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 360,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,148,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIRI opened at $5.25 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

