Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

WY stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

