Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

