IBM Retirement Fund Invests $307,000 in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $400,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,437,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,854,000 after purchasing an additional 273,225 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

