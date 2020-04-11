Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $90.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

