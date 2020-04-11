Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $83.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.94. FirstService Corp has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. CIBC raised shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.