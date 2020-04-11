Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.