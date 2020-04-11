Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TTEC by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

TTEC stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

