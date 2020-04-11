Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,473,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.