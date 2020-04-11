Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,152 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Commscope by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

COMM opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

