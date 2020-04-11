1,980 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.59.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

