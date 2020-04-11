3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in 3M by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of 3M by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $147.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

