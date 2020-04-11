Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,813,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after purchasing an additional 298,352 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,416,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after buying an additional 555,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOPE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

