IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $150.70 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

