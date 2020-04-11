IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,034 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

WCN stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

