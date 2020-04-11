IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

