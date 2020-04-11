IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,408,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $26.54 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

