Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 11,159 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Varonis Systems worth $32,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after acquiring an additional 141,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,613. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

