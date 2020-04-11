First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $34,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 394,486 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,679 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

