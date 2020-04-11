Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.45 Million Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Zscaler worth $34,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,617,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 461,621 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 430,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 263,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,607 shares of company stock worth $21,364,167. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

