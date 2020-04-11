Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

