Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM opened at $57.31 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

