AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Cut by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $79.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

