Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,200 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cactus worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 202,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.05. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.