Diversified Trust Co Has $871,000 Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $177.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

