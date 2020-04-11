Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

PM opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

