Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 677.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

