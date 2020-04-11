Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Altria Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.