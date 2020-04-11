Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $59,610,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $30,080,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 175,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $9,089,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,295 shares of company stock worth $7,881,146 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

