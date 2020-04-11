Domani Wealth LLC Invests $273,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,122 shares of company stock worth $19,317,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

NYSE ICE opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

