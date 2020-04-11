Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $162.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $76,920.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $62,539.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $453,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,138 shares of company stock worth $4,071,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

