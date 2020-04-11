Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $18,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $1,062,784.80.

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,685,141.90.

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $139,468.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion and a PE ratio of -46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $4,713,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

