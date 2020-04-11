SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $2,530,021.54 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $305.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.32. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $314.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

