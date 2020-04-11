Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TELDF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Telefonica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.