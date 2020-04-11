Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Omega Healthcare Investors also posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on OHI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.94.

OHI opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,500 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,425,000 after purchasing an additional 683,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after buying an additional 1,496,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,008,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.