Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Apple by 15.5% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 37,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

