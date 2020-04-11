IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in HP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in HP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Longbow Research dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

