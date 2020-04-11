Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,300,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,465 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 375,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 134,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPME stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69.

