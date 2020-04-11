The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 638.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 250,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans bought 5,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.