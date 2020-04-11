IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $95.34 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,750,666. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

