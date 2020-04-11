IBM Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 1,738 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $109,337,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,028 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 369,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 187,700 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.