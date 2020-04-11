IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 3,675 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 124,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $12.30 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

