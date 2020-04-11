Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

NYSE PG opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

