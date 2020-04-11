Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Spartan Motors worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $478.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,725,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

SPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

