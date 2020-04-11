E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,192,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

